George Floyd died while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Credit: Courtesy Ben Crump Law Firm)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A former Minneapolis police officer has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd just as jury selection was about to begin.

J. Alexander Kueng on Monday agreed to a deal that calls for 3 1/2 years in prison, with prosecutors agreeing to drop a count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

He’s the second officer to plead guilty to the state charge, following Thomas Lane.

A third former officer, Tou Thao, rejected a plea deal earlier this year. On Monday, he agreed to waive a jury trial and go through an uncommon process in which he will agree to the evidence against him on the manslaughter charge before the judge issues a verdict.