SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)–The show must go on, that’s what the organizers are saying about this Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Sioux Falls.

The only time they’ve cancelled the parade in its 43 year history was because of the pandemic.

But even though it’s back on this year, thanks to the weather forecast, the luck of the Irish won’t be on their side.

There’ll be pipes and drums at this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, but the other knocking sound you might hear, may be your knees, because it’s going to be cold.

“Very strong winds cold temperatures we are only looking at a high of 16,” KELOLAND meteorologist Meghan Chada said.

If you factor in the wind, it’s going to feel more like five degrees on Saturday.

Look at these graphics. Saturday is going to be colder than last year’s St. Patrick’s Day and last year’s Parade of Lights.

“It’s going to be very different, it’s going to feel more like a winter parade then the middle of March,” Chada said.

There are 65 parade entries this year.

Historically speaking, you never know what the weather is going to do on St. Patrick’s Day, because it always varies.

“We’ve had rain and snow where they try to paint the shamrock on the street and the paint is smearing and we’ve had some really windy days, kind of like we are seeing this year, just as windy as the craggy cliffs of Sligo,” KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec said.

Organizers were expecting around 20 thousand people, but with the cold and wind in the forecast, they’re not sure what to expect.

The old saying is ‘everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day’, we’re about to find out.

“It’s probably not going to be your typical parade, but we’re going to find out who the real die hard Irish people are because they’re the ones who are going to be out there,” Trobec said.

KELOLAND News talked with organizers and they say the Irish are tough and will come out to show their pride.