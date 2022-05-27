RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been nearly 50 years since deadly floods hit Rapid City. Now the community is preparing to look back on the 1972 flood that killed 238 people.

50 years ago, this area at Memorial Park in Rapid City was filled with dozens of houses along Rapid Creek.

After the flood of 1972, parks like these were created so that no homes and no lives would be lost in case of a natural disaster.

“Weather can change on a dime. That’s what happened 50 years ago. It was 15 inches of rain that fell in a short period of time and we had all of the devastation, lot of lessons learned,” Shoemaker said.

The theme of this year’s event is Remember, Honor and Commemorate. Remember the tragedy, honor the victims and the first responders and commemorate how much the community has grown since the flood.

“Part of what we are doing this year is recognizing what happened 50 years ago but turning the page to talk about how the city has recovered and grown, how we’ve preserved and protected the floodway for future generations,” Darrell Shoemaker, City of Rapid City, said.

Starting June 5th, there will be preliminary events throughout the city to mark the tragedy. Most of the events will take place on June 8th and 9th, the dates when the flood occurred five decades ago.

“The flood was very devastating to so many people and we have all of this beautiful green space now and we are very fortunate to have it and we just want everybody to come back and enjoy it,” Lindsey Myers, Parks and Recreation Specialist, said.

While there are fewer residents still around who remember the floods, it’s still important to look back on a devastating event that changed the community forever.

Rapid City officials say some people who were impacted by the flood will be coming to the ceremony.