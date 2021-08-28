Events in Sioux Falls cancelled due to severe weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several events have been cancelled due to severe weather in Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls Canaries have postponed Saturday’s game until Sunday.

The Taylor Scott Band at the Levitt at the Falls has been cancelled, the Levitt announced Saturday. Also cancelled was the ‘That Sounds Decent’ concert in downtown Sioux Falls.

The community police game in Sioux Falls has also been called according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

As of 5:02 p.m. the Dakota Bowl at O’Gorman is still set to be played.

Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online with the latest storm coverage updates.