Events Campus Study Group: Recommending to tear down SF Arena and baseball stadium

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The events campus in Sioux Falls could see some big changes, one of those being the removal of the Arena. That’s just one of the recommendations the Events Campus Study Group came up with and discussed during Wednesday’s meeting.

The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Arena, Convention Center and baseball stadium all call the events campus home.

A study group is now tasked with figuring out the 2040 vision for the area.

“What to do with this campus and we really looked at the facts and tried to understand these facilities and how they operate and what they cost and what the overall economic impact is to the city,” co-chair, Ryan Pidde said.

Wednesday the group discussed their recommendations that will be given to the Mayor. One suggestion is to tear down the Arena plus add an additional 60,000 square feet for convention center space.

“What we found with specifically the arena is we’ve been operating at a loss of around $600,000 a year, we’ve had significant capital investments in the last few years and also need to have significant investments moving forward and with a lot of the programming going away from the Arena, really the long term future viability is to tear down the facility,” Pidde said.

Plus the group says it would be beneficial to eventually tear down the baseball stadium.

“We’ve been losing money out at that facility, there’s about $3 million worth of general safety repairs that we will need to make out there over the next few years and when you look at 2040 we see us having a baseball team in this town but a location elsewhere,” Pidde said.

While these are just a few of the recommendations the study group is bringing forward, a final draft will be sent to the mayor hopefully before the end of the month.

“We expect the recommendation this month in August and then we will digest that report and then we will develop a plan as an administration that takes into their recommendation as well as the financial feasibility for the city to do something in the near term and also add that into our master planning,” T.J. Nelson with the City of Sioux Falls said.

The study group also suggests more green space, a transit space, and parking.

