Events at the PREMIER Center to be postponed

The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center announced Thursday that they will be having some cancellations and postponements,

This comes after the city of Sioux Falls mandated that no gatherings of more than 250 people shall take place in city-owned properties for a two-week period.

Here’s the events that will be impacted:

NCAA Division II National Wrestling Championships- March 13-14

Sioux Empire Sportsman’s Show- March 12-15

Baby Shark Live- March 16

South Dakota High School State Basketball Tournament- March 19-21

The Sioux Falls Storm has already announced that its season home-opener this Sunday, March 15, has been postponed.

The Sioux Falls Stampede has already announced that the USHL has suspended game play effective immediately and until further notice.

If you have tickets to any of these events, you’re asked to hold on to them until for now.