ORANGE CITY, IA (KELO) — A northwest Iowa business is destroyed after a fire south of Orange City Thursday.

The fire was reported just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday on Ironwood Avenue.

Officials say the business was an event venue known as “The Triple Box.”

The building is a total loss and damage is estimated at over $1,000,000.

The Orange City Fire Chief and Iowa State Fire Marshal are investigating the fire.