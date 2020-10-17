Event to celebrate life of Randall Zwart this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This weekend, the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance will host a concert to celebrate the life of Randall Zwart.

Zwart was the lead singer of the band Zwarte. He died earlier this year at the age of 57.

The concert on Saturday will be free for anyone who wants to celebrate his life with his family. Organizers are setting up several COVID-19 safety measures to keep everyone safe.

“We’ve got our floors set up in different quadrants for spacing, we’ve got some tables set up, more than 6-foot spacing for tables. Everybody coming in will be taking their temperature, we’ll have hand sanitizer throughout the facility as well and everybody is going to be given a mask as they enter the facility,” Executive Directive S.D. Military Heritage Alliance Brian Phelps said.

The Randall Zwart Celebration of Life is on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance along West Russell Street in Sioux Falls.