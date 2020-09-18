Event honoring SD first responders, military personnel opens registration

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Salutes is hoping local first responders and military personnel register for an upcoming shooting competition.

The event is free for local heroes and it’s held at Hunters Pointe in Humboldt. On top of the free range time, South Dakota Salutes also donates $10,000 to families who’ve lost loved ones in the line of duty.

“No charge to anybody who participates. We pick up all the expenses of targets and food and we have prizes and things like that. It’s just a way to say thank you,” Korsten said.

The 5th annual event takes place on September 28th and 29th this year.