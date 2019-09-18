Event honoring first responders next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 4th Annual South Dakota Salutes appreciation shooting competition gets underway next week.

Organizers are hoping local first responders and military personnel sign up for the free event in Humboldt. South Dakota Salutes is a big thank you for all the hard work they put in. On top of sporting clays, there’s a pistol and rifle competition with trophies going to the winners.

“The main reason is to say thank you. The women and men who are there for us 24/7, 365, to make sure that we’re safe. We need to have good ways to show appreciation for what they do,” Korsten said.

The appreciation competition takes place next Monday and Tuesday at the Hunters Pointe Shooting Complex in Humboldt.