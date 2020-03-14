Event cancellations impact PREMIER Center & Convention Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s going to be a quiet weekend at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center and the Sioux Falls Convention Center during a time of year when both venues are typically bustling with activities.

The Sportman’s Show, along with a national collegiate wrestling tournament have both been cancelled because of the coronavirus.

Those cancellations are just the start. KELOLAND News learned Friday that next week’s high school basketball tournament is also canceled. Sunday’s Storm Indoor Football League season opener, plus next week’s Baby Shark Live concert have been postponed. The scheduling shakeup will impact paychecks for both vendors and employees.

No sooner had vendors set up for the Sportsman’s Show when they had to tear down and move out. Coronavirus did what other emergencies never could before: cancel the event entirely.

“We’ve survived blizzards and that type of stuff, fires and whatever, you get around that, never been cancelled before,” Sportsman’s Show Manager Barry Cenaiko said.

The Sportsman’s Show cannot reschedule this year’s event because of the seasonal nature of the industry.

“It’s a devastating financial hit to lose this show. This is a major part of our business,” Cenaiko said.

“It’s a shame, but I think everybody realizes the importance of what this mandate says and it’s to protect the public,” Denny Sanford PREMIER Center & Convention Center Assistant General Manager Jim Johnson said.

Employees who work at the PREMIER Center and the convention center will see their hours cut back.

“Unfortunately, with not as many events going on in the next two weeks, there will be some employees impacted with changes to their schedule,” Johnson said.

Cleaning crews will be spending their down-time scrubbing both facilities to make sure they’re ready when the big events return again.

“We always have some maintenance projects, maybe accelerate those processes just to clean, repair, take the opportunity to keep the building up-to-date,” Johnson said.

But for events like the Sportsman’s Show, curing people’s cabin fever becomes far less important than protecting them from coronavirus.

Organizers of the Sportsman’s Show say the event will return to Sioux Falls next year.

The city’s emergency declaration places a 250-person cap on public gatherings. But the convention center will still host smaller, private gatherings, including corporate training sessions.