Event benefits pit bull rescue group

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – People are running and walking to help rescued pit bulls in KELOLAND.

People filled Pasley Park for the Run For The Pack fun run and walk.

People could also meet several pit bull rescues from Sioux Empire Pit Rescue.

The organization rescues pit bull type dogs from across the nation and tries to get them a new forever home.

All the money raised on Sunday goes to help pay for vet bills and pet supplies.

“We’re an all-volunteer organization and we loving doing these kind of things. We love showing people what the pit bull can be, what they are,” Michelle Kats with Sioux Empire Pit Rescue said.

Organizers hope events like this can end the negative stigma surrounding pit bulls.