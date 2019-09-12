Evacuations underway in Madison, no travel advised

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Classes at Dakota State University have been canceled until noon for Thursday.

Areas in Madison are without power and closed roads because of flooding.

Dakota State University will be closed on Sept. 12 until noon. All classes and campus events are cancelled and offices will be closed until noon. DSU officials are continuing to monitor the situation, and updates will be sent as conditions develop.

5:48 a.m.

Evacuations are underway Madison, Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg confirmed to KELOLAND News Thursday morning.

Walburg stressed to the public to not drive to Madison or drive in the town as crews are performing rescues and still learning about flooded roads.

Walburg said anyone who comes across a flooded road should turn around and not drive through the water.

The City of Madison also posted they are aware of power outages throughout the town of Madison. Authorities say NO POWER will be restored until it is deemed safe to do so.

Madison received anywhere from 3 to 5 inches of rain.

Areas around Madison are also dealing with flooding. Highway 34 east and west of Madison, Highway 19 and Highway 81 are all affected by flooding along with numerous county roads. If you are traveling, take your time and be observant for flooding.

If you come across a flooded road in your travels, please turn around and find an alternate route. Driving through flooded roads can be extremely dangerous.