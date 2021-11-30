Evacuations ordered after hit gas line explodes, ignites fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A two block radius was evacuated in central Rapid City Monday morning when a broken gas line sparked a fire.

The Rapid City Fire Department says crews were called to 11th and Columbus Streets shortly after 9:30 a.m. for a gas line break. Officials learned that a construction company had struck the line.

About an hour and a half later crews reported hearing and feeling an explosion. Officials say the gas ignited and sparked a fire outside of a home in the 900 block of 11th Street. Crews were able to rescue a dog from the home.

The fire department says the fire quickly spread inside of the home. Authorities evacuated homes in a two-block radius due to safety.

No injuries were reported.

