Evacuations lifted, residents return home while firefighters continue efforts to extinguish wildfires

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Everyone who had to evacuate earlier this week due to the Schroeder Fire near Rapid City has been allowed to return home.

Crews are asking everyone to remain on their own property and limit travel so fire fighters can continue to work in the area.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until Friday evening. Authorities say changing weather or wind conditions could prompt another evacuation and road closures.

So far, crews have contained 86%of the fire, which has burned more than 2,200 acres.

Officials say smoke and flames may still be visible as the fire consumes unburned fuels within the fire’s interior; they say this is normal and expected.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.