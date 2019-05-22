Local News

Evacuation underway in Jackson County due to flooding

Posted: May 22, 2019 11:14 AM CDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 12:11 PM CDT

INTERIOR, S.D. (KELO) -- The Badlands White River KOA is under a mandatory evacuation order.  

According to the Interior Fire Department, White River has overflowed its banks and is spreading over Highway 44, just south of Interior.  

Jackson County isn't the only western KELOLAND county dealing with lots of water.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Twitter page has stated that Highway 14 is completely covered with water, and it’s flowing at around 6 to 12 miles per hour.  

 

 

 

