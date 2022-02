SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No one was hurt during a fire in the central part of Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says crews were called to the 700 block of South Euclid Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

A KELOLAND News crew was able to capture video of firefighters entering the home to fight the fire. Smoke can be seen coming from the door as they head inside.

Officials say the fire was found in the basement and quickly put out. The cause of the fire is under investigation.