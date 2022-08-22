SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday, inside a closed-door meeting, three members of the Government Accountability Board determined that “appropriate action” could be taken against Governor Kristi Noem. Although they did not say what that action would be.

The rules surrounding the board, formed in 2017, call for the possibility of a contested case hearing that would give Noem a chance to publicly defend herself against the allegations. Noem has denied any wrongdoing.

The board also referred a complaint that Noem flew on state-owned airplanes to political events to the attorney general’s office for further investigation.

The Government Accountability Board, made up of retired judges and justices, felt there was enough merit for the complaints to move forward, even after the governor requested they be dismissed. Much of what the board does is in executive session and they are limited in what information can be released to the public.

The board’s involvement started in February of 2021, when some state lawmakers requested the attorney general investigate whether Governor Noem violated state law by flying a state airplane to events hosted by political organizations.

The other issue before the Accountability Board involves allegations that the governor interfered when the Department of Labor and Regulation denied her daughter’s appraiser license application in 2020. The longtime head of the program, Sherry Bren, later told lawmakers she was forced to resign after a meeting at the governor’s mansion involving Bren, Noem, Noem’s daughter and others.

The board operates under the wing of the attorney general’s office, which is now run by Mark Vargo, who Noem appointed to the position last month after Jason Ravnsborg was removed from office.

Governor Noem’s office has told us in the past that she cannot comment on the board’s action because it would be a violation of the law.

Monday night, the governor’s Communications Director Ian Fury issued a statement on the Government Accountability Board action.