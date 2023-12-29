ESTELLINE, S.D. (KELO) — The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash a mile north of Estelline.

Authorities say it happened just before 9:30 Wednesday night on County Road 465.

A passerby reported that there was a rollover crash and that nobody was around the vehicle.

While law enforcement was on scene, the driver called to report the incident.

Deputies went to his home and learned that a pickup was traveling north when it left the road.

It then collided with a power pole and rolled onto a culvert. The 33-year-old Estelline man was checked out for minor injuries and was arrested for DUI.