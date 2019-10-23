ESPN College GameDay: What you need to know

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU and ESPN are finalizing plans for fans who plan on attending the College GameDay, specifically in what they call the pit area.

First off it’s free to fans of all ages.

If you’ve ever watched ESPN’s College GameDay program on Saturday mornings, you know it can get a little chaotic and loud with fans screaming and holding up all kinds of signs trying to get on national television.

But here’s what you need to know if you plan on entering into the pit.

First off, people entering this area, known as the College Green, will be screened and their bags will be checked along with their signs.

Because no signs or flags can be on a stick.

Sign restrictions also include: no vulgar language, political or religious signs will not be allowed and they cannot promote outside brands or websites.

No food or drink allowed in the area.

No pens, pencils, markers or dry erase boards. They don’t want you changing your sign after it’s been approved.

And no throwing of objects.

Space will be limited in the pit area, but there will be plenty of other spaces to enjoy the show.

It starts Saturday morning at 8, but live SportsCenter hits begin at 6 in the morning.

Further details, including parking and transportation information, will be announced as they become available.

SDSU’s College Game Day page