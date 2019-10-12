Live Now
Esko football player dies after collapsing during game

Cropped Photo: Kevin.B / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0
License Link: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/

AITKIN, Minn. (AP) – Police say a 15-year-old boy has died after collapsing during a varsity football game in Aitkin.

Jackson Pfister, an Esko High School player, died Friday.

Pfister was taken to Riverwood Healthcare Center with what police call a “serious medical condition.” He died a short time later.

Police and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the death.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

