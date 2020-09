A KELOLAND man was shocked to discover he had COVID-19, and was just as surprised when, as he claims, a Sioux Falls hospital didn't have room for him. As cases rise, we've heard some concerns about hospitals transferring patients due to lack of room.

State health officials say there is no need to transfer people out of state because we still have the room here in South Dakota hospitals and they have no information about hospitals doing so. However, John Bjorkman says that's not what happened to him.