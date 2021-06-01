Escaped inmate who left work center in November arrested in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Corrections says a minimum-security inmate, who was placed on escape status last November, was arrested in Rapid City.

The department says inmate Keith Apple was arrested on Tuesday, June 1. He is currently at the Pennington County Jail.

Officials say Apple left the Rapid City Community Work Center on November 7, 2020, and he was placed on escape status.

Authorities say Apple is serving two concurrent 5-year sentences with two years suspended on each for unauthorized ingestion of controlled substance from Pennington County.