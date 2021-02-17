Escaped inmate re-arrested in Pennington County

Matthew Fritz-Chappell

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — An escaped South Dakota inmate is back in custody following a months-long search.

Inmate Matthew Fritz-Chappell walked away from the Yankton Community Work Center in November 2020.

He was arrested Wednesday, and is being housed in the Pennington County Jail.

Fritz-Chappell is one of three inmates who walked away from the Yankton facility on Nov. 27. The two others, Seth Boocock and Corey Bales, remain on escape status.

Walking away from a work center without authorization is categorized as second-degree escape, a class 5 felony that carries up to 5 years in prison.