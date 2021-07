SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The last of three inmates who left a community work center, has been apprehended by U.S. Marshals.

Liberty Briley was one of three inmates at the Sioux Falls Community Work Center who left on September 4, 2020. The other inmates, Joseph Davis and Kevan Whiteman, were apprehended previously.

Briley is serving a five-year sentence for forgery.