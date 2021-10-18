Escaped cattle herd causes $26,200 in damage to 6 vehicles in crashes on I-29, Brookings County road

BROOKINGS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Six vehicles were damaged in Brookings County when nearly 100 cattle got out of a pen and some of the animals got onto nearby roads and Interstate 29.

A Brookings County Sheriff’s Department Facebook post says it happened during the early morning hours of Saturday, October 16. Emergency crews were notified after one vehicle hit a cow near mile marker 145 on I-29.

As a deputy was taking a report on the crash, five other vehicles, including a City of Brookings fire truck, hit other cattle in the area. In total, six vehicles were damaged and 12 head of cattle were hit.

Vehicle #1: 2012 Volkswagen Passat $7,700 damage

Vehicle #2: 2015 Ford Escape $3,000 damage

Vehicle #3: 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 City of Brookings Fire Truck $3,200 damage

Vehicle #4: 2021 Dodge Ram 3500 $6,150 damage

Vehicle #5: 2003 Cadillac Escalade $6,150 damage

Vehicle #6: Semi (report taken by SDHP)

The damage to the vehicles adds up to more than $26,200. The sheriff’s department says the total loss of the cattle is $11,500.