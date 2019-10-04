RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City have placed two missing state prison inmates on escape status Friday.

According to the Department of Corrections, Ira Wright, a 30-year-old Native American man, did not return to the Rapid City Community Work Center after a job search.

Also missing is Christopher Brown, who left the community work center without authorization Friday morning. Failure to return and leaving without authorization can lead to five years in prison.

Wright is 5-foot-10, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He’s serving a 9-year, 6-month sentence for grand theft from Pennington County.

Brown is 38-year-old white man, 5-foot-10, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He’s serving a 4-year, 9-month sentence for drug possession from Brown County.

If you see Brown or Wright or know where he is, contact law enforcement.