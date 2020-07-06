Ernst says country needs dialogue about use of Confederate names on military bases

IOWA (KELO) — Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst said she would “love” to see President Donald Trump sign the Defense Spending Bill, because the country needs a dialogue about military bases and the use of Confederate names.

Ernst is a combat veteran.

Trump recently threatened to veto the bill over an amendment requiring the removal of Confederate soldiers’ names from U.S. military bases and other assets within three years.

Ernst said that she is against the destruction of property and that talk of taking down controversial statues are decisions that should be made at that local level.