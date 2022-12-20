SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The cold and wind this week can be more than just a nuisance; they can also be hard on your health.

“It does not take very long for that to set in when it’s so dangerously cold like it’s going to be over the next few days,” said Dr. Alan Sazama, doctor of emergency medicine with Avera Health. “So even minutes, this sort of thing can set in, so make sure that you’re limiting cold exposure, keeping warm clothing on, keeping skin not exposed.”

Speaking of time, it doesn’t take much of it to prepare to be outside.

“Take the extra couple of minutes, put on several layers, cover up that skin that’s exposed,” said Dr. Don Ellis, who practices pediatric emergency medicine with Sanford Health. “‘Cause remember, for frostbite, it’s not just your hands and your feet, but it’s also your face, and you can have permanent injury from this, from just a few minutes outside.”

Sazama with says skin color can be a symptom of frostbite or frostnip.

“So the first thing you’ll see is probably, your skin can turn kind of a deep red color, but also kind of that numbness, kind of tingling that you can get in your fingertips,” Sazama said. “That’s a sign your body’s telling you that it’s probably time to go inside.”

Other signs should prompt attention from a medical expert.

“You’re around someone who’s starting to act strangely, have slurred speech, not acting coherent, that’d be a sign that potentially dangerous hypothermia’s setting in,” Sazama said. “That’d be a time to call 911, come to the emergency department.”

Ellis says people with heart disease, asthma or diabetes are even more susceptible to the dangers of intense cold.

“People that have chronic medical conditions, people that are younger, like the pediatric population, especially young children, infants,” Ellis said. “People that have maybe dehydration or malnutrition for a variety of reasons. They’re going to be more susceptible to these problems than other folks might be.”