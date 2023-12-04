TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters from multiple departments were kept busy over the weekend with a fire at a Turner County dairy.

The Hurley Volunteer Fire/Ambulance Service says it happened at Full Circle Dairy just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Crews from Parker, Davis and Marion were also called to the scene.

Firefighters arriving on the scene found heavy smoke coming from the attic of the parlor.

Crews went inside and were able to contain the fire.

Officials say it was caused by an equipment malfunction that spread through a vent pipe.