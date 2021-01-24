Epidemiologist retires after 24 years at SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — An epidemiologist retired on Thursday after 24 years at SDSU.

When we spoke with Bonny Specker Sunday about retirement, she compared the current pandemic to the influenza pandemic of 1918.

“This current outbreak is very similar to that, and it’s just interesting that people kind of get numb to numbers after a while and I think that was part of the problem with 1918 influenza, is it was so many numbers of deaths that people just kind of shut down because there’s no way of comprehending the magnitude. I think that’s what’s been happening a lot with COVID,” Specker said.

