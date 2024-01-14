SOUTH DAKOTA (KELO) — You’ve heard of the old adage ‘if you don’t like the weather in South Dakota, wait five minutes and it will change.’ This no longer rings true, for this week anyway.

The SD Department of Public Safety (DPS) warns the public that the entire state remains under a wind chill warning Sunday and through Tuesday.

They advise if you must go outside, to wear warm layers and know the warning signs of frostbite and hypothermia.

It only takes a few minutes for frostbite to set in on exposed skin in these temperatures.

Live cams

You can watch our live cams in South Dakota by visiting our KELOLAND Live Cam page. If includes views from more than 30 communities across our area so you can check as the weather changes.