SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – After being cooped up inside thanks to this week’s snow storm, this weekend you can step outside for some outdoor fun.

This weekend, you may want to head to a park in Sioux Falls as organizers kick off the 35th annual Frosty Frolics.

“We kick off tonight (Friday) at Memorial ice rink, we will have smores, we will have a DJ, a great chance for the family to come out on a Friday night,” recreation program coordinator, Eric Saathoff said.

There are a variety of events for people to try out including snowshoeing and sledding. But that’s not all.

“Tomorrow we have a fun run and walk on the bike trail, further events a root beer keg race with dogs, an ‘I-Kid-A Rod’ with cardboard sledding, a lot of things to be excited about,” assistant director of parks and rec, Brett Kollars said.

Most of the events are free this weekend, plus there’s free skate rental at all the outdoor rinks.

“This weekend is open to the public, anyone can come in and join in, from 2 years old to 82, everyone is invited to come out this weekend,” Saathoff said.

Showcasing Sioux Falls parks this winter.

“It’s important to us, the wellness of our community, and so to have activities that are promoted throughout the year, embrace the snow, we certainly have it this year, it’s important for us to stay connected with our family and friends, stay active,” Kollars said.

Friday’s event at Memorial Park is from 6:30 to 8. For a full list of the events happening this weekend, click here.