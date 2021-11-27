Enjoy Festival of Lights Parade livestream Saturday evening

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The streets of downtown Rapid City will shine brighter Saturday evening.

The city is set to host the 23rd annual Festival of Lights Parade. The event begins at 6 p.m. MST.

KELOLAND News will livestream the event. Watch it on our special page on KELOLAND.com.

According to the parade’s website, it started as as a project of the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Rapid City Class of 1996. LRC alumni as well as other volunteers still help coordinate the festivities.

Spectators will enjoy floats strung with thousands of lights, along with lights on trees and buildings in downtown.