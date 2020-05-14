Ending the stigma of addiction during a pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Back in March, we introduced you to photographer Dez Murray and her mission to break the stigma of addiction.

Through her photo series titled ‘Breaking Stigma’ she highlights those who are in recovery. But, with COVID-19 putting in person sessions on half, she’s had to reframe her approach.

“We didn’t really want to ask people to come out into the world if they weren’t ready, or didn’t want to, or anything along those lines. We didn’t want to be the ones exposing anyone. We also didn’t want to be exposed, so we really kind of switched to the web cast,” Murray said.

She interviews a new guest live every Saturday on the webcast sharing their road to recovery. You can see the full story Friday on KELOLAND This Morning.