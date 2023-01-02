RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A drive home out in western KELOLAND will likely take a little longer because of snow.

All the way from Washington, Catherine Kathrein has been traveling through snow storm after snow storm.

She spent Christmas with her two sons in Wisconsin and is now returning home.

“It was kind of an adventure,” Kathrein said.

Slick roads, low visibility and snow are causing dangerous driving conditions in western South Dakota.

“People have to be reminded of that because you have to think on your feet. And also, while you’re traveling, it’s the cars around you and their conditions and stuff like that so just take it easy,” Kathrein said.

In the last two weeks, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office responded to over 30 crashes with 10 of them resulting in injuries.

“So, if there is any question whether or not it is safe to drive through, it’s better to err on the side of safety. Try to take it easy and give people around you as much grace as you can and have patience as you try to make it through,” Deputy Samuel Funk with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office urges everyone heading out on the roads to slow down and give yourself extra time to get where you need to go.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office also wants to remind everyone to have their cars ready for the season, including keeping them in good working order along with warm clothes and blankets as well as an emergency kit.