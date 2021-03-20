UPDATE: Endangered missing children found safely

From left: Bernie, Eloise, Jadebrei, and Harley.

LAKE ANDES, S.D. (KELO) — 10:34 p.m. UPDATE: The below endangered missing advisory has been cancelled; a news release from the state says the kids were “recovered safely.”

Authorities are asking for the publics help in locating two endangered persons who were taken by non-custodial parents Saturday night.

Bliss, 5-years-old, and Eloise, 3-years-old, were taken from Lake Andes Saturday. Bliss is 40 lbs. and 3’6″ with brown eyes and brown hair. She was wearing a pink dress and blue pants. Eloise is 30 lbs. and 3’0″ and was wearing a dark blue long-sleeve sweater with a unicorn and black pants. Neither child had shoes or a coat.

The suspects are Harley David Dodson, 25, and Jadebrei Ann Bernie, 25. Dodson is a 5’8″ Native American male with brown eyes and dark hair. He was wearing a white and gold long sleeve shirt. Bernie is a Native American female, wearing a black t-shirt and black stretch pants.

The vehicle they were driving was a 2009 white Chevrolet Impala with the South Dakota license plate 17R-187

Authorities believe the suspects may be trying to take the children to Texas where Dodson has family.

