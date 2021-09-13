Endangered Missing Advisory issued for two children from Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota authorities have issued an endangered missing person advisory for two children who were taken from their home in Pierre Monday morning.

In a press release sent out around 6 a.m. Monday, officials say a 3-week-old child and a one-and-a-half-year-old were taken from their caregiver’s home in Pierre by their father Storm Wilcox.

Twenty-two-year-old Storm Anthony Wilcox is described as a Native American man who is 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds. Authorities say he has black hair and black eyes. Officials says at the time the children were taken, Wilcox was exhibiting signs of impairment and unable to care for the children.

The 3-week-old is described as a Native American girl, who has short brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white striped blanket sleeper.

The one-and-a-half-year-old is also described as a Native American girl, with brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing green zebra print pajamas and a diaper.

Wilcox is believed to be driving a black 2015 GMC Canyon with SD license plate 39E 471.

If you have any information, call 605-773-7410.