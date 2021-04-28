Endangered missing advisory issued for 14-year-old Aberdeen girl

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota authorities have issued an endangered missing advisory for a 14-year-old Aberdeen girl.

According to authorities, Rylee Martin was last seen at Central High School at 6 p.m. on Tuesday when she was dropped off at a volleyball camp.

Martin is described as a Native American female, 5-foot-8 and 150 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials say she was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatshirt and black sweat pants.

Martin was supposed to be picked up at 7:45 p.m., but she did not meet her ride. Authorities say there has been no contact with the teen since that time.

If you have seen Rylee Martin or have any information, you are asked to call 605-626-7911.

