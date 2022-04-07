SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — South Dakota authorities say they are looking for an endangered missing child in Sioux Falls.

Officials say 11-year-old Calisha Guadelupe-Delgado was last seen in Sioux Falls Wednesday around 10 p.m. near the 6200 block of North Cliff Avenue.

Guadelupe-Delgado was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a sweatshirt with no socks or shoes.

Calisha stands at 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

The endangered missing advisory was issued at 8:15 a.m. Thursday due to the fact that she is not dressed for current weather conditions.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Sioux Falls Police Department at 605-367-7000.