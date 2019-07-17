Endangered advisory issued for missing woman from Rapid City

South Dakota authorities are looking for a missing woman who was last seen over the weekend.

Ester Wolfe was reported missing to law enforcement on Sunday, July 14, when she didn’t return home on Saturday and missed a family event she was expected to attend.

The 21-year-old was last seen in Rapid City on Saturday. She reportedly left work following a visit from Jesse Sierra, a man authorities say Wolfe had a prior relationship with.

Authorities say there is a history of reported domestic assault between the couple.

Investigators believe Wolfe may be with Sierra and in danger. They could be in a dark blue Chevrolet Avalanche with temporary paper tags.

Example vehicle; not actual vehicle

Wolfe is said to be 5’3″ tall, 130 lbs. with brown eyes and long brown hair. Sierra, 33, is 6’2″ tall, 185 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

If you see them or the vehicle, you are asked to call 605-394-4131 immediately.