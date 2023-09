SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Starting next week, you can help make sure animals find their forever homes as the BISSELL Pet Foundation hosts the national “Empty the Shelters” event.

The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is participating. From October 1-15, BISSELL will sponsor reduced adoption fees so shelters can charge $50 or less.

Since 2016, the “Empty the Shelters” event has helped 190,000 pets find loving homes.