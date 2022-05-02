SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family, now is a great time to adopt a new pet.



The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is holding its ‘Empty the Shelter’ event over the next two weeks and at a reduced price.

Brooke Welker and her four year old daughter, Harlow, are here at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society to adopt their new puppy, Haven.

“Well Harlow has been wanting a puppy for a really long time so we’ve been looking around looking for the perfect dog, and she wanted a girl dog which was harder than I thought it would be,” Welker said.

Whether you want to adopt a dog or a little kitten or an older one like Thor, who is the shelter star this month, this is the time to do it.

“We love it when they are able to do this,” Dana Konvem said.

The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society periodically teams up with the Bissell Pet Foundation to offer adoptions at a reduced cost during the national ‘Empty the Shelter’ promotion.

“Currently we have about 30 to 40 cats and we have about 40 dogs, so we’d like to get them all out,” Konvem said.

To help find them a forever home, the shelter is dropping the price of all adoptions.

Typically it costs about $65 to adopt a cat, but for the next two weeks, they’ll only cost you $5.

Dogs are even more expensive.

“Depending on the dog it’s between $95 and $200 dollars,” Konvem said.

But during this two week promotion, they’ll only cost you $25, which is a bargain considering all you get.

“All of our animals are already spayed and neutered micro chipped and and up to date on their vaccinations,” Konvem said.

So if you’re ready to add a four legged friend to your house, like Haven, you can help empty the shelter.

“Are you going to walk her? Are you going to clean up her poop, okay, ” Welker said.

To see the selection of dogs and cats that are available, click here.