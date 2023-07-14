SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A Sioux Falls car dealership says it’s found a new avenue for hiring and retaining more workers. Vern Eide Motorcars says sales are strong and turnover is low since becoming an employee-owned business a year-and-a-half ago. Their business model is steering the industry into a new direction.

They all have different responsibilities, but the employees at Vern Eide Mitsubishi have one job title in common: part owner.

“When you wake up, you just know your job is that important. You’re not just, someone that might feel somewhere else that they’re just a number. No one’s a number here,” Vern Eide Mitsubishi Sales Manager Travis Hoyt said.

The workers here are enrolled in what’s called an Employee Stock Ownership Plan that allows each of them to invest in the company as part of a benefit program that’s separate from their 401K.

“It’s just another way to give a little more incentive to work hard, grind for the couple years that you’re here, then get those fruits of your labor, so to speak,” Vern Eide Mitsubishi Business Manager Ronnie Stovall said.

Not many dealerships in the country offer employee stock ownership plans.

“It is very rare in the auto industry just because they get so large and it’s a lot of work to put together,” Hoyt said.

All employees now have a vested interest in the company succeeding, regardless of the departments they work in.

“From the guy who is just doing our cleanup department to the guys in the finance department to the regular salesmen to our body shop. Everybody has a huge part in making sure that the business performs as well as it can,” Stovall said.

The stock option program is one way for Vern Eide to hold onto its workers because the longer they’re in the program, the more money they’re likely to make.

“So it’s very important to stay with the company because it will help with your retirement, for sure,” Hoyt said.

“Employee retention is a tough thing in the automotive industry. But we like to pride ourselves on taking care of our customers, taking care of our employees,” Stovall said.

Vern Eide reported record sales during the first year of the stock ownership plan, meaning that much more money in the pockets of their employees.

“At the end of the day, that’s beneficial for you, when you want to call it quits and retire into the sunset, so, yes sir,” Stovall said.

The employee stock ownership plan took effect in January of last year. Vern Eide says it helped jump-start the company following the COVID-19 pandemic.