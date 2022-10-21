SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A woman is charged with stealing more than $100,000 from two businesses in Watertown where she was employed as a bookkeeper, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s office in South Dakota.

Reva Plunkett is charged with multiple counts of wire fraud stemming from alleged actions from January 2015 through February 2022.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Plunkett is accused of fraudulently writing checks to herself from her employers Doug’s Anchor Marine Inc. and Brotherhood Arms that she had disguised as checks to vendors.

The check amounts ranged from $1,034 to $19,525, according to the court document. A total of 13 wire transmission are listed on the document.