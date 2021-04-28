Empire Mall offers new attractions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Malls across the country are finding creative ways to bring back customers in the wake of COVID-19.

The Empire Mall has a variety of new additions, ranging from motorized animals to ride through the mall to an entire store dedicated to helping you get the perfect selfie.

“We’re one of the first to have a lot of these to the market. And so you know, animal rides are something that we have that’s pretty unique to the mall. Same with Selfie World. You’re not gonna find a lot of those in another mall or in another location other than right here at your Empire Mall,” James Payer said.

Shoppers will also be able to get in a round of mini-golf, that comes with no time limit allowing you to perfect your putt.

And after a long year due to the pandemic, Payer says the attractions are benefiting retailers too.

“I would say now more than ever everyone has these lists of things that they want to buy to treat themselves and, we have the income tax refunds. You have the stimulus checks and people are buying those things that have been on their list for a long time,” Payer said.

The most important thing to keep in mind when it comes Animal World is that it’s not just for kids.

Making the attractions accessible whether you’re shopping alone or with the whole family, all with COVID-19 precautions in mind.

“Our housekeeping staff does a tremendous job about making sure that all of the common area spaces are clean, healthy, friendly. We have a six foot recommended space between each shopper. And then we also offer masks for those that don’t have it,” Payer said.

As the month of April comes to a close, the Empire Mall is also excited to announce its military appreciation campaign kicking off on Saturday. The campaign will offer various discounts to veterans and those currently serving throughout the mall.