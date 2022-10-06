SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a few years in the making, but finally construction crews have started work on transforming the old ‘Younkers’ in the Empire Mall into the new ‘Dillard’s’, which will give shoppers one more option and it’s going to be bigger.

“I know our customers have been waiting, we made the announcement a while ago,” Empire Mall manager Dan Gies said.

The old Younkers store in the Empire Mall has sat empty for four years.

“We are excited,” Gies said.

Dillard’s will be open and ready for business.

“You can see the construction going on,” Gies said.

Crews are in the process of adding on to the west, which will give the new Dillard’s store a total of 140 thousand square feet and a unique distinction.

“It will be the largest anchor at the Empire Mall,” Gies said.

Dillard’s will offer a variety of merchandise with various departments, including men’s and women’s clothing, kids apparel, cosmetics and more.

“If they were Younkers shoppers, they are going to be pleasantly surprised to see it’s a brand new store,” Gies said. “With a lot of the brands they’ve been looking for that they expect to see and now they are back.”

Which is what a lot of shoppers have been waiting for.

“A lot of questions have been answered ‘is Dillard’s coming?’ yes they are coming,” Gies said.