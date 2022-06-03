SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement responded to emergency call at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls Friday afternoon.

KELOLAND’s Bridget Bennett reports stores near the southern entrance of the Empire Mall have been evacuated as police investigate a suspicious package left nearby. She shared what she’s learned in the attached video.

This is in the area between Macy’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

A mall store employee says he was told a bomb threat was called in and police are investigating a suspicious package.

This is a developing story; look for updates on KELOLAND News and KELOLANDcom as new details are confirmed.