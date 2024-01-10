SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week has been an emotional rollercoaster ride for the family of Spencer Thorsland.

As we’ve reported the 13-year-old died Monday morning after a two-year battle with cancer. But as you’re about to find out, the family hasn’t had much time to grieve.

January 8th will forever be a special and emotional day on the calendar for Lori and David Huml.

“We knew he was declining those last couple of days, we just spent time taking him to the couch, back and forth because he’d want to go back to his room, because it was more comfortable,” Lori said.

And that’s where he died in his sleep. But Lori says she could tell Spencer was ready and preparing himself.

“Prior to, he still was kind of mumbling different things and a lot of times I couldn’t understand him, so I’d ask him what did you say and he would just put his head down, he was having a conversation with the other side of the world,” Lori said.

“That was beautiful because I knew he’s talking to people he’s crossing over he’s acknowledging something so that was comforting to get to experience some of that.”

As fate would have it, Lori and David had already made big plans to celebrate their other two son’s birthdays.

Sawyer and Ranger turned 10 years old on the same day their brother died.

They were somewhat torn about what to do, but Spencer’s arrangements had to be first.

“Then we transitioned into Sawyer and Rangers day and tried to allow that to be their birthday still have their friends come over for their party, so they could still feel special for that and now I think we are transitioning back,” Lori said.

But there was more.

Their other son, Jaiden, turned 17 yesterday.

So they also took time to celebrate his special day.

Lori says their week has been filled with tears and smiles, but all that they’ve gone through has brought them closer together as a family.

And while they haven’t had much time to grieve, she hopes Spencer’s end-of-life journey inspires others to be better people knowing one day, we will all face our own uncertainties and fears and eventually our own mortality.

“That’s what I hope, I really do hope that his journey the way he went through all this and just take a piece of that strength and perseverance, we are just here for a little bit of time, this is so little, and ask yourself do I need to act like this, there’s a bigger world and more to come,” Lori said.

Visitation for Spencer is Friday from 4 to 8 p.m.. His funeral will be Saturday at 1 in Brandon.

In lieu of flowers, the family has established a memorial at First National Bank in Brandon.