SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — During our report last month on the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society’s “Paws to Celebrate” fundraiser, we featured Emmett the dog. The stray was just skin and bones when he came to the shelter.

A foster family helped him get healthy.

After 87 days Emmett is finally going home. The Humane Society says Emmett has gone through a lot in the last couple of months and staff are ecstatic to see him find a new home.